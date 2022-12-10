Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 6.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 94,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.9 %

HUN opened at $28.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.