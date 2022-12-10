HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 10.6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 8,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,053,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HUYA. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

HUYA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $826.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Articles

