Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after purchasing an additional 416,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,817,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -162.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $940,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,407.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,500 shares of company stock worth $15,155,935. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

