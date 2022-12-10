Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 78,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,633,060 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $6.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Infinera Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $390.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Infinera by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

