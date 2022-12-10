Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Major Shareholder Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,555,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,578,802.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $855.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 108,060 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,249,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

