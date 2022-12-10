Insider Buying: SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Purchases 59,400 Shares of Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SLR Investment Trading Up 0.3 %
SLRC stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.47 million, a PE ratio of 106.21 and a beta of 1.10. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $19.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
SLR Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 1,171.43%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.
SLR Investment Company Profile
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
