Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Sells 15,079 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A10 Networks stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATEN shares. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

