Insider Selling: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$350,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37.

Altus Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Altus Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$41.27 and a 52-week high of C$72.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.55.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Altus Group

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.00.

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

