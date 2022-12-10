Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $275,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $56.84 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $78.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

