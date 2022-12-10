Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 8,988 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DXCM stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 225.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

