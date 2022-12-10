Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells C$1,148,791.12 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total transaction of C$1,148,791.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,959,791.46.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

TSE:FNV opened at C$192.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$177.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market cap of C$36.84 billion and a PE ratio of 35.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of C$151.08 and a 1-year high of C$216.32.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.436 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Franco-Nevada

A number of analysts recently commented on FNV shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$194.00.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.