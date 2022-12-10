Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells C$1,148,791.12 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total transaction of C$1,148,791.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,959,791.46.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
TSE:FNV opened at C$192.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$177.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market cap of C$36.84 billion and a PE ratio of 35.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of C$151.08 and a 1-year high of C$216.32.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.436 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.