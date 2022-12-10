Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $180.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.37. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

