Insider Selling: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $909,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LendingTree Price Performance

TREE opened at $21.02 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.48. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 69.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in LendingTree by 23.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.