Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $341.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,083,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 22.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

