Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Sells 4,711 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 4,711 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $460,782.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,259.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

