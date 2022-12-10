Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) CEO Sells 21,214 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Utz Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE UTZ opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.77. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 209.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 236.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 141.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

