Insider Selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CFO Sells 14,940 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WH. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

