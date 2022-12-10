Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $180,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $232.27 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.26 and a 200-day moving average of $197.19.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

