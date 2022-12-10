Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 390,560 shares.The stock last traded at $309.77 and had previously closed at $304.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.62.

Insulet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

