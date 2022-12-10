Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 390,560 shares.The stock last traded at $309.77 and had previously closed at $304.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.62.
Insulet Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $40,000.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.