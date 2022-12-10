Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Integer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Down 0.2 %

Integer stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integer Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.