Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,556,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $1,556,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,956,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,216,089. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,559,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $1,603,600.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,599,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $1,525,800.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.72.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

