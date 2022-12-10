Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 332,931 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,135,000 after purchasing an additional 268,408 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,410,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after purchasing an additional 64,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at $162,625,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at $162,625,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,500 shares of company stock worth $21,225,167. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $75.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

