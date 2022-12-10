Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Grupo Santander

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Grupo Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Grupo Santander’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.44. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.