Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Grupo Santander

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Grupo Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Grupo Santander’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
