Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $31,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

