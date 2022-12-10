Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.75 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

