Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.