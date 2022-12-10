Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.
Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.