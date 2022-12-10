iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 911,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 40,134,883 shares.The stock last traded at $29.10 and had previously closed at $28.18.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.