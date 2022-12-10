iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Position Reduced by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,541 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after purchasing an additional 488,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $94.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87.

