Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

