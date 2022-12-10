John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,483 shares.The stock last traded at $82.91 and had previously closed at $82.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 129.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,861,000 after purchasing an additional 371,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.