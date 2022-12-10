Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 28,873 shares.The stock last traded at $56.60 and had previously closed at $56.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 18.4 %

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

