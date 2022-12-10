JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $395.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MLM. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.67.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $356.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.15 and a 200-day moving average of $335.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.