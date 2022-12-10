JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades NU (NYSE:NU) to “Neutral”

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.
NU Stock Performance
Shares of NU opened at $3.93 on Thursday. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
