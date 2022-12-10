JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades NU (NYSE:NU) to “Neutral”

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of NU opened at $3.93 on Thursday. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NU by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in NU by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 14,633,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

