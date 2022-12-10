Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Cut to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Kelly Services stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $593.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 923,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 469,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth $5,531,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

