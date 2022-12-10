Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,990,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,777.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,971,000 after acquiring an additional 63,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,019.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,875.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,913.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

