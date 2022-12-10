Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $76.64 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

