Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $47.68 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

