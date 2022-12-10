Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $36,542,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 146.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,634 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.09%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

