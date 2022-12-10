Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,200 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFLY shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 3.6 %

BFLY stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $543.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 204.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,408 shares of company stock worth $142,539 over the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

