Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNKD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MannKind by 53.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.77. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.