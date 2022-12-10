Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 31.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 31.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 108.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

WIT opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

