Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 107.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,489,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 433.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 122.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 552,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 35.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 318,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 37.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,079,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 296,458 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XL Fleet stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. XL Fleet Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Tech bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares in the company, valued at $968,711.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,272 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on XL Fleet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

