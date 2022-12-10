Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $137,000 Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 184,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.68) to €13.40 ($14.11) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.74) to €16.00 ($16.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.74) to €12.50 ($13.16) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.37) to €13.00 ($13.68) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

NYSE ING opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

