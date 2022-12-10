Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

ORCC stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.73%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

