Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.