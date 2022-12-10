Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 904,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eBay Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

