Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.83) to GBX 2,250 ($27.44) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.17) to GBX 2,330 ($28.41) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.61) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,913.20.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

