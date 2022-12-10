Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $209,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.