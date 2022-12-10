Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $209,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Co. & Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Further Reading
