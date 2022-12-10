Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after buying an additional 2,118,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,388,000 after buying an additional 911,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after buying an additional 455,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,094,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,920 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $779.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.16. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.34%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.70%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

