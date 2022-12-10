Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.48.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,877 shares in the company, valued at $46,204,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,210 shares of company stock worth $2,947,314. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

